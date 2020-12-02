Carlton Ronald Vollberg
Dr. Carlton Ronald Vollberg, age 79, born April 3, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa., died on Nov. 24, 2020.
Since retiring to Collegedale, Tenn., in 2016, he has been a member of the Collegedale University Seventh Day Adventist Church. Dr. Vollberg practiced family medicine for 30 years in Port Charlotte, Fla., and attended the Port Charlotte Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include wife, Antonia M. (Giarrusso) Vollberg; son, Dr. Carlton M. Vollberg; daughter, Lisa L. (Vollberg) Klein and five grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his invaluable service in the medical community, a loving husband, father and grandfather.
There will be no visitation or services at the funeral home.
Please visit www.heritagechatanooga.com to share words of comfort.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.