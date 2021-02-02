Carmene Jean Gilles
Carmene Jean Gilles, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. She was born Sept. 5, 1922, in Haiti and moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1984. She then moved to Port Charlotte from there 31 years ago.
She was a member of Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church of Port Charlotte where she served in Group Dorcas.
Carmene is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Gertrude Fonrose Paulemon of Port Charlotte; three sons, Louidor Fonrose of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Rouzier Fonrose of Miami, Florida, Jeannot Clerge of Queens, New York, and her sister Adeline Brevil of Miami, Florida; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 6 to 8 .m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Private Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
