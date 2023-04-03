Carol Cogley Watters

With heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of our kind, caring, loving, and incredibly supportive wife, mom, sister, and gammy. Carol Cogley Watters, 80, ascended into heaven March 24, 2023. She was a genuine friend who made all around her feel special. Her compassion for others and desire to enhance lives guided her life journey and exemplified her giving spirit.

Carol was born 11/17/42 in Natrona Heights, PA to Roy E. Cogley and Wilma Kuhnert Cogley. Ten years later, she welcomed her brother Dave Cogley with whom she enjoyed a lifelong special bond and closeness that brought both siblings great comfort.


