With heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of our kind, caring, loving, and incredibly supportive wife, mom, sister, and gammy. Carol Cogley Watters, 80, ascended into heaven March 24, 2023. She was a genuine friend who made all around her feel special. Her compassion for others and desire to enhance lives guided her life journey and exemplified her giving spirit.
Carol was born 11/17/42 in Natrona Heights, PA to Roy E. Cogley and Wilma Kuhnert Cogley. Ten years later, she welcomed her brother Dave Cogley with whom she enjoyed a lifelong special bond and closeness that brought both siblings great comfort.
Carol was a graduate of Har-Brack High School in 1960 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1964. She earned a B.A. in home economics that helped launch a brilliant career in teaching.
She met her loving husband, John "Jack" Lomnet Watters II in 8th grade. Jack clearly knew he found the perfect mate and, despite their young ages, the two realized they were destined to grow old together. Their love endured a lifetime celebrating 57 years of marriage. Carol and Jack moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1970 after Jack's military service in Fort Gordon, GA.
The move to Port Charlotte proved to be transformative for both Carol and the community she dearly loved. She began her career teaching at Charlotte High School and ultimately answered her calling by helping to establish the Encore Program at the Charlotte Vocational Technical Center. This unique and inspiring passion project allowed Carol to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through offering life changing belief in self along with protection, education, job skill training, and self-reliance. Her program was so impactful that Carol was asked to testify to Congress in Washington, D.C. on its merits, hoping to garner funding for similar programs throughout the country.
Carol's giving spirit and community involvement reached far past her professional career. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and proudly served on the Habitat for Humanity board where one of her favorite tasks was creating the first all female team of builders to construct a house. Her investment in the lives of others was driven by her generous spirit; Carol lived her life committed to improving the lives of others.
Carol thoroughly enjoyed cooking, crafting, designing, and decorating. She established the highly successful Cook's Nook in the Promenades shopping mall while also running a small business called 'Tis the Season selling holiday decor.
Carol's greatest loves were her family and her church. She was the proud mother of John Lomnet Watters III and Heather Watters Thomas. Her unconditional love and support for her children proved to be the greatest gifts a mother could provide and a legacy we strive to foster in future generations. Her devotion and love were felt daily and provided comfort, security, and belonging. She attended a ton of after school events, introduced us to a myriad of activities, and taught us to invest in others. She embodied the phrase, "I'll give you roots, then give you wings." Carol was also a proud and loving Gammy who cherished her grandchildren Emily Watters, Allie Watters, Nathan Thomas, and John Thomas. These children are incredibly blessed to have had such a warm, engaging, and caring grandmother. Her hugs, joy, empathy, and love will be sorely missed.
Carol's extended family included many close friends whom she adored. In addition, she cherished her church family at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she shared many hours engaging in fellowship and faith. Pastors Andrea and Ken Barrios had an incredibly positive impact on her life and soul and are part of our family.
We will be celebrating Carol's life on Saturday, June 17, at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming all who loved Carol to join us as we show appreciation and gratitude for her remarkable life.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in Carol's honor to Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, 1750 Manzana Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, 33952.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.