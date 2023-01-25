Carol Crain Flint, age 86, of Wayzata, Minnesota and Placida, Florida, passed away Jan 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born Judith Carol Crain in St. Louis, MO on Christmas Day, 1936, she is proceeded in death by her parents, Ned and Wilma Crain, in-laws Newell and Leilla and sons, Thomas H. and Christopher R.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard, children James (wife Xinyan) of Florida, and Laurie (Flint) Bremer (husband Maxwell) of Minnetonka, and daughter-in-law Keisha of New York City, sister Marilee Amendola (husband Richard) of Seattle, grandchildren Matthew Tuite, Kenny Ji, Samuel Bremer, Noah Bremer, and Sara Bremer, Amalie, and Ashton as well as many other loving family and friends.
A graduate of MacMurray college in Jacksonville, MO, Carol accepted a teaching position in Palatine, Illinois, where she met her husband, Richard (Dick) Flint, who was studying Law at Northwestern University. Dick and Carol were married on April 10, 1961, at Third Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri. They settled in Minnesota, where Dick joined the Gray Plant Law Firm in Minneapolis, and Carol pursued her teaching career at Sunset Hill Elementary School in Wayzata.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Dick was called to Washington, DC and together they met the challenge. It was, as Carol recounted, "a very exciting time in our lives."
Carol retired from teaching in 1966 when the Flints welcomed the first of their four children and dedicated herself to creating a nurturing home instilled with a love of knowledge and tradition, and a lifelong curiosity of the world. She was relentlessly meticulous and organized and saw to it that her home and family were well appointed and coordinated. She led by example, demonstrating to her children and grandchildren the principles of family, philanthropy, and community, giving of her time and talents to her church, the PTA, Cursillo, Friends of the Boundary Waters, Meals on Wheels, the EF Chapter of PEO in Minnesota, the HH Chapter of PEO in Florida and the Friends of Cape Haze. She had "the voice of an angel" and sang with many church choirs as well as The Minnetonka Choral Society. She crossed the globe with her husband, seeking out new and interesting destinations late into her 70's; and as a dedicated reader, she would never arrive at Book Club without being fully prepared.
In 1994 Dick and Carol purchased a winter condo in Placida, Florida, enjoying their time there with family and friends, and spent summers gathered with their children and grandchildren at the family cabin on the Upper Eau Claire Lake in Barnes, Wisconsin. Carol was a blessing to her family and friends, and the world is better, kinder, and more enduring because she was in it.
Funeral service will be on Friday January 27, 2023 11 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 (parking will be available). Luncheon to follow. Interment Groveland Cemetery, Minnetonka
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to one of the charities dear to Carol.
