Carol Crain Flint

Carol Crain Flint, age 86, of Wayzata, Minnesota and Placida, Florida, passed away Jan 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Born Judith Carol Crain in St. Louis, MO on Christmas Day, 1936, she is proceeded in death by her parents, Ned and Wilma Crain, in-laws Newell and Leilla and sons, Thomas H. and Christopher R.


Load entries