Carol Emary Carrico
Carol Emary Carrico, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 84 years old.
Carol was preceded in death by her dear parents, Robert and Lucille; devoted husband of 39 years, Richard (1999); and caring brother, Wayne Berger and is survived by her cherished children, Richard (Tracy) Carrico, Leigh (Jeff) Morrison and Tom (Jenn) Carrico; treasured grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Sautter, Nicholas (Courtney) Carrico, Raleigh (Emma) Morrison, Savanna Morrison, Kendall Carrico and Kaelyn Carrico; precious great-grandchildren, Harrison Sautter and Archer Morrison; and special sisters-in-law, Helen (Howard) Molitz and Imelda Berger.
There will be a visitation on Thursday (tomorrow), Feb. 4, 2021, from 1–3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service from 3-4 p.m. and entombment to follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Attendees are invited to join the family for a reception following all services inside the funeral home’s reception room.
For more information, to read full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
