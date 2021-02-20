Carol L. Brotherton
Carol L. Brotherton (Eisenbach), 88, class valedictorian, registered nurse, wife of 67 years, and mother of 10 wonderful children, departed on a most excellent journey on Feb. 15, 2021, to join God and the loved ones who have been waiting for her arrival.
While traveling this Earth she enjoyed her days fishing, visiting family and friends, and joining her husband’s softball travels around the country playing Tournament Senior Softball. She leaves a legacy of love, caring, praising God and giving of herself to help others.
She leaves behind her husband, Hugh J. Brotherton; son, Tom (Dawn) Brotherton; daughters, Lisa (David) Shreve and Carol (Mark) Arslanian; son, Bob Brotherton; daughters, Mari Brotherton, Diane (Kevin) Hardiek, and Beth (Tim) Gustafson; and son, Jack (Idalmis) Brotherton; and daughters-in-law, Jan Brotherton and Rachel Brotherton. She is loved and missed by 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Carol was proceeded in death by her parents, Peter and Caroline Eisenbach; sister, Gertrude Stanny; and sons, Hugh P. and James S. Brotherton.
The family will have a celebration of life for Carol at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Curtis, Michigan, on July 24, 2021.
