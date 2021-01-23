Scott

Carol Lynne Hammett Scott

Carol Lynne Hammett Scott, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

She was born May 15, 1943, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She taught school in the Arlington, Virginia, school system until her retirement.

Lynne was an avid line dancer and loved dancing of any kind. She also loved to take part in karaoke with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Hammett Balint; brother, Jerry Hammett; and special sister-in-law, Marilyn Hammett Miller.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

