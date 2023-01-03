Carol Stomberg

In memory of Carol Stomberg, it is with great sadness that we announce her passing on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the age of 82. Carol was born on October 31, 1940 in Galesburg, Illinois, to John Maynard Swanson and Bernice Wilfong Swanson. She grew up in Galesburg and rural Knoxville, Illinois, and graduated from Knoxville High School before attending Illinois State University.

Carol worked as the Office Manager for her husband Duane's State Farm Insurance agency in Galva, Illinois, as well as in the administrative office of Black Hawk College. After retiring, Carol and Duane moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, where they made many friends at their Lakewood Village community. Carol will be deeply missed by all who knew her, as she was a special person with an outgoing personality, compassion for others, and love for her family and friends.


