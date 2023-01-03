In memory of Carol Stomberg, it is with great sadness that we announce her passing on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the age of 82. Carol was born on October 31, 1940 in Galesburg, Illinois, to John Maynard Swanson and Bernice Wilfong Swanson. She grew up in Galesburg and rural Knoxville, Illinois, and graduated from Knoxville High School before attending Illinois State University.
Carol worked as the Office Manager for her husband Duane's State Farm Insurance agency in Galva, Illinois, as well as in the administrative office of Black Hawk College. After retiring, Carol and Duane moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, where they made many friends at their Lakewood Village community. Carol will be deeply missed by all who knew her, as she was a special person with an outgoing personality, compassion for others, and love for her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Jenny) Stomberg and Mike (Stephanie) Stomberg; her brother, Ron (Mary) Swanson, of Galesburg, Illinois; and her sister, Sherrie (Bruce) Gray, of Woodstock, Georgia. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Allison Stomberg, Jessica Stomberg, Olivia Stomberg, Cole Stomberg, Alex Stomberg, and Max Stomberg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ray Graham Association (https://www.raygraham.org/donate/).
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home. For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com.
