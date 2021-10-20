Carolyn Bloom Bader

Today, 97 years ago Carolyn was born in Patterson, New Jersey. Daughter of Charles and Helen Bloom, twin to Charles Bloom Jr. and sister to Barabra Bloom Goldberg (all deceased). She graduated from East Side High and attended Mary Baldwin until the war cut her college time short. Marrying briefly in her early twenties she had three children. Her second marriage to Robert “Bob” Bader (deceased) lasted forty eight years and they had one child together, Elizabeth. They moved to Port Charlotte in 1976, becoming active members of the community, for forty five years. Carolyn graduated from college in 1983 from West Virginia Wesleyan College which she attended as a distance learner and proudly attended her graduation the same year as her daughter Elizabeth graduated from college.
Carolyn and Robert traveled the world and studied Biblical Archaeology, also avid cruisers enjoying many days at sea. She loved watching sports, especially golf and was an enthusiastic fan. She was a dedicated and loving mother.
She lived at South Port Square until her death, was beloved by the staff and her many friends there. She is survived by her four children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
If you wish to share a kind story about Carolyn, please mail Elizabeth Bader c/o Richard Rosenbaum 17827 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. If you would like to make a donation in her name send to the Robert and Carolyn Bader Lecture Series, c/o Temple Shalom, 23190 Utica Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
