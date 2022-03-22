Carolyn C. Whitt, 96, of Louisville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
She was born on November 13, 1925 in Sharpsburg, Ky., to the late Joseph and Cora (Toler) Clarke.
Carolyn lived in Port Charlotte for 12 years. She came back to Kentucky due to her health 6 years ago. She missed her Port Charlotte home and friends till she died.
Carolyn had a wide range of interests including computer programming, games, reading, writing, painting, birds, teaching piano and a church organist from high school until the age of 89.
Carolyn is survived by her loving daughters, Cindy Bryant, Marsha Robertson (Pete), Laura Kelly Osborne (John), Lynda G. Whitt, grandchildren Courtney Gardner, Devan Gardner, Rick Lay, Kristin Norton, Josh Lewis, Katherine Parenteau, Steven Robertson, Ecaterina Robertson, Kelly Powell, Jackie Pollard, Tiffany Willis, Michael Guelda Jr. and a host of great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. She is also preceded in death by her husband John K. Whitt Jr., daughter Ellen Gardner, granddaughter Carole Kiefer, grandson McDonald Osborne, sister Kathryn D. Smith, brothers David Clarke, Roland Clarke, E.P. Clarke, beloved nephews Ronnie Clarke and Dr. Charles Smith and beloved son-in-laws Leslie Bryant, Hoyt Gardner, and Richard Lay.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m., until the time of the memorial service 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243)
The family requests that contributions in Carolyn's memory be made to The Arbor Day Foundation and/or Hosparus of Louisville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.