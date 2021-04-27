Carolyn Futch McCorquodale
Carolyn Futch McCorquodale, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Carolyn was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 3, 1927 to Pearl and Thurman Futch who preceded her in death.
Carolyn retired as secretary of First Baptist Church Arcadia, Florida in 1989 where she was a very active member for many years as a Sunday school teacher, faithful member of the choir, among many other services for her Lord Jesus Christ. Carolyn and her husband and son moved to Sebring in 1998 and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sebring and the Orchid Society of Highlands County. After graduating from St. Petersburg High School in 1945 she went to work for the FBI in Washington DC. Later she then graduated from Tampa College of Cosmetology. She met and married Robert D. McCorquodale in 1950 and they started their family. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and growing roses and orchids, but her family was the love of her life.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Brenda Sue Givens and husband Richard of Sebring, Marjorie Lynn Mitchell of Lake Placid, Janis Ann Bass and husband Charles of Wauchula, and son Robert Bryan McCorquodale of Sebring, in addition to three granddaughters, four grandsons, and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, TC Futch of Goldsboro, North Carolina, numerous nieces and nephews, and their children.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
