Carolyn Jean Brower
Carolyn Jean Brower, of Rotonda West, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday Feb. 14, 2021. Surrounded by her family, she passed away peacefully with dignity and grace.
Carolyn Jean was born on May 15, 1927, and was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1945 and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Brower, the same year. Prior to that, at age 15, she fell in love with Joe’s voice before she ever saw his face. Inseparable, they spent the next 70 years loving each other through all the ups-and-downs of life until he lost his battle to cancer in 2016. As a testament to true love, they were sweetly reunited in heaven five years later, on Feb. 14, 2021 – on Valentine’s Day.
Their young marriage endured the separation of Joe’s service with the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater during World War II. In 1946, a very bold and glamorous Carolyn Jean had not only kept the home fires burning while he was away, but also started her own business – Jean’s Beauty Shop. While running a home, a successful business, and raising six children, her growing base of loyal customers came back time and again, requesting to look just like the beloved shop owner.
In 1954, she won Queen for a Day that included a trip to New York – a perfect getaway for this beauty queen and the love of her life. They relocated several times over the years, yet one thing never changed: Carolyn Jean was always a “Woman of God.” She spent her time teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible Schools, singing in the choirs, helping those less fortunate, hosting missionaries in their home, and many more countless acts of selflessness and generosity. She took pride in being a caring, dedicated member of her community, and was always held in high regard as a valuable asset to her church and the families there.
In 1975, they settled in Rotonda West, Florida, quickly embracing the new and growing community. With his background and degree in mechanical engineering, Joe helped build the Rotonda West Community Church, with him and Carolyn Jean becoming founding members. She helped the family grow deep roots here by immersing herself in the role of serving others within the church community and neighborhood, and did everything from cleaning and ironing to sitting with shut-ins and delivering meals.
A devoted wife and loving mother, she had six children, resulting in 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She had an amazing agape love for the Lord and her husband, as well as her family and friends who were all able to live and embrace life a little better when she was around. Ever a serious Scrabble champion (complete with trophy), she adored babies and baking cakes, pies and cookies to share, celebrating birthdays, filling the atmosphere with her laughter, playing guessing games, watching old movies, and spending sacred time at the beach.
Even at 93, she always put great effort into how she looked by dressing up, fixing her hair and make-up, and carefully selecting her jewelry to match. She was always glamorous and dazzled all who looked upon her, smitten by both her wit and beauty.
In the words of those who were at her bedside when Carolyn Jean passed, “Our hearts are broken for the sadness we feel in not being able to hold on to you, laugh with you, and continue sharing life with you. However, we know you were welcomed into heaven with the open arms of Jesus, and the sweet kiss of our father, your dearest Joey. We love you so much and miss you terribly. We aspire to live and love as you did. Thank you, Lord, for giving us God-centered parents who always gave their life, sacrificially, to you, to us, and to countless others.”
Carolyn Jean Brower holds a special place in the hearts of so many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband “Joey” in 2016; and her first son, Stephen Brower, in 1988. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Winzen of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Dianna Hedges of Rotonda West, Florida; daughter, Darlene Lindsey of Rotonda West, Florida; son, Mark Brower of Riverview, Florida; and Melodie Palmer of Sarasota, Florida.
A memorial service will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Rotonda West Community Church.
A private family funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Sarasota National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Joseph.
