Carolyn L. Allen Livingston

Carolyn L. Allen Livingston, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born Dec.  5, 1930, in Whitefield, New Hampshire, to the late Ernest and Pearl Cliche. She was a retired certified nursing assistant who practiced private home nursing.

She moved to Port Charlotte in 1976 from Hampton, New Hampshire. Carolyn was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.

Survived by her loving family, her husband, George F. Livingston of Raymond, N.H.; two daughters, Nancy (Larry) Emard of Port Charlotte and Linda Wood of St. Marys, Georgia; four sons, David (Ivy) Allen of St. Marys, Georgia, Stephen (Adrienne) Allen of St. Marys, Georgia, Brian Allen of Port Charlotte and Gregory Allen of Venice, Florida; two sisters, Joan Gontarz of Fort Myers, Florida, and June Ceppaluni of Port Charlotte; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Allen; and a son, Michael Allen.


A Memorial Mass celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Inurnment and a committal service will follow at noon March 24, 2021, at Venice Memorial Gardens, Venice.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Carolyn L. Allen Livingston, to Tidewell Hospice House of Port Charlotte, care of Tidewell Hospice at 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or a favorite charity.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

