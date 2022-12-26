Carroll R. (Moyer) Deibler of Englewood, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the age of 91.

Carroll was married for 71 years to her beloved husband, Augustus, who passed away on May 17, 2022. Born in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Klopp) Moyer.


Load entries