Carroll R. (Moyer) Deibler of Englewood, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the age of 91.
Carroll was married for 71 years to her beloved husband, Augustus, who passed away on May 17, 2022. Born in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Klopp) Moyer.
Carroll was a homemaker, devoted to her loving family. She loved researching the history of our family ancestry, creating many memoirs that we have to cherish and pass on. Her and Gus loved to travel and spent many years commuting between Pennsylvania and Florida. They resided in Germania and Reading, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Simerly of Englewood Florida, sons Donald Deibler, wife Linda and Dale Deibler, wife Julie, both of Ringgold Georgia. Grandchildren include Angie, Elissa, Dustin and Christy who has two great grandchildren, Carson and Ethan. Sister Gloria Hessler of West Lawn Pennsylvania, along with nieces and nephews. Sister-in-laws Mary Jane Wiggins and Anna Kring, both of Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by her husband Augustus, sons Daniel and David, a grandson Jeffrey and a sister Madeline.
She will be interred in Germania, Pennsylvania with her husband at a future date.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.