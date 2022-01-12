Cary Donald Meissner, 86, Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Cary was born November 22, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., to Josephine Rachlewicz and Howard Meissner. Cary served in the United States Marines from 1953 to 1957, he was an Illinois State Patrol Officer and finished his working career as an over-the-road truck driver. He married Elaine Wilks and raised their five children in Grayslake, Illinois before moving to Oconto Falls, Wisconsin in 1978. They retired to Florida in the early '90s.
Cary was an avid walker and loved to read spy novels. He appreciated a hot cup of coffee, a great meal, and a cold beer. He was loved by all who knew him. More than anything, we are going to miss his vivid storytelling and his contagious laugh.
Cary is survived by his children, Leisa Idstein, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Walter (Pamela) Wardzala, Punta Gorda, Florida, daughter-in-law, Renee Meissner, Appleton, Wisconsin, Mary Brown, Westminster, Colorado and Michael (Kat) Meissner, Coleman, Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Cary was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, son, John Meissner, and granddaughter, Mariana Meissner.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite veteran's organization, do something kind for a veteran near you, or just tell a veteran thank you.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpg.com for the Huttel family.
