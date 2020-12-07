Casey Ann Jurco
Casey Ann Jurco, 39, of Punta Gorda, Fla., joined her Mother, Linda, and her Aunt, Cindee in heaven on Dec. 2, 2020.
Casey was born to George and Linda Jurco on June 18, 1981 in Long Branch, N.J.
Casey met her significant other, Mason Schaar in 2012. They have two beautiful boys Elijah and Gabriel together.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Casey was a true friend and a caring nurse. She was always there for everyone and willing to help others in need. Casey enjoyed a good cup of coffee with light conversation and looked forward to the next big win on her scratch-offs.
Casey is survived by her boyfriend, Mason and her children, Nicholas-18, Logan-12, Mackenzie-12, Elijah-seven, and Gabriel-six. She is also survived by her father, a brother, and six sisters.
She was loved by all. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Bayshore Park in Charlotte Harbor from 12 - 3 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to join and celebrate the beautiful life she had.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.