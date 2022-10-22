Catherine Ann Anderson, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at ShorePoint Health, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Catherine and her late husband, Robert Anderson Sr. arrived in Florida in the early 1970. She started her career in Florida as an Elementary school teachers at Meadow Park Elementary School, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Myakka River Elementary and Liberty Elementary, were she touched many lives. She was the very first elementary school computer teacher in Charlotte County. One of the most important things that she was very pride to tell everybody was that as soon as she started school from grade school through the many years of college, she never missed a single day of school.
Catherine started her teaching career straight out of college and never look back. She was a member of St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary, St. Max Eucharistic Minister, and Minister to Homebound, Girl Scouts of USA Lifetime Member Status. As part of her hobbies, Catherine loved to crochet many blankets for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus any members of the church who were in need.
Catherine is survived by sister Beatrice M. Leveille (Gerry), Mary Alice Radens (Kenny), and brother James W. Closs (Paula) sons Robert Reid Anderson, Jr (Diane), William Charles Anderson, Joseph Howard Anderson (Brenda), David James Anderson (Lydia), and daughter Catherine Mary Anderson (John). Plus 15 grandchildren: Robby, Tony, Hillary (Kevin), Jeremi (Marc), Phillip (Danielle), Crissy (James), Will, Trish (Paul), Brittney (Michael), Kurtis (Leila), Kayla (Austin), Kira (Logan), Tim (Jamie), Matt (Jammie), Shelby (Brooke).16 great-grandchildren: Thomas, Codiee, Hayden, Payten, Tristan, Clara, Landen, Bella, Ambrose, Augustine, Harrison, Colton, Stella, Payten, Devin, Lilly, James. She was preceded in death by her parents: Beatrice Creenan and Charles H Closs, Sr. Husband: Robert Reid Anderson Sr. Uncle Harold V Creenan, brother Charles H. Closs, Jr.
Visitation will be held 5:00PM-7:00PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. A mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
