Catherine Ann Anderson

Catherine Ann Anderson, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at ShorePoint Health, Punta Gorda, Fla.

Catherine and her late husband, Robert Anderson Sr. arrived in Florida in the early 1970. She started her career in Florida as an Elementary school teachers at Meadow Park Elementary School, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Myakka River Elementary and Liberty Elementary, were she touched many lives. She was the very first elementary school computer teacher in Charlotte County. One of the most important things that she was very pride to tell everybody was that as soon as she started school from grade school through the many years of college, she never missed a single day of school.

Load entries