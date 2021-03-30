Catherine 'Dolly' Fortney
Catherine “Dolly” Fortney, 89 of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was a resident of Rotonda West since 1997 when she moved there, with her beloved husband Wallace, from Hamilton, New Jersey.
She was an avid reader, she enjoyed her rum and coke, country music, traveling, and was a longtime member of The Elks and The Moose.
She is predeceased by her husband Wallace Fortney. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Donna and Stephen St. Romain; her granddaughters Lauren Papero and husband, Chris;
Andrea St. Romain; she had two great-grandchildren Christopher and Alana Papero all of Hamilton, New Jersey; and her dear friend Sherry Frantz of Rotonda West, Florida.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.