Catherine Frances Gibbs

Catherine (Cathy) Gibbs, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully from cancer, surrounded by her family, in the care of Tidewell Hospice on the morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Cathy was born in Niagara Falls, New York on December 12, 1950 to Francis (Frank) and Mary O'Donnell. She graduated from Madonna High School in 1968 and continued her education at Niagara County Community College. She earned a bachelor's degree at the State University of New York College at Buffalo and earned a master's degree in library science from the State University of New York at Buffalo - all while working full-time as a full professor at the Niagara County Community College Library, helping her husband run the Walmore Inn and never missing any of the varied events involving her two children.
She met the love of her life in college and married Paul Gibbs in October 1974. Cathy retired to Florida with Paul in 2006 and worked as a part-time academic advisor at Edison College. Always available to help, she was active in the community, most recently serving as treasurer of the Buffalo Bills Backers Club. She was a whiz at crossword puzzles and loved playing Scrabble and cards. Notably, she loved to dance and throw a party.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary (DeLoreto) O'Donnell and her brother, Frank O'Donnell. Cathy is survived by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Dr. Jennifer Gibbs (Adam Foltz); her son, Jacob Gibbs; twin grandchildren, Samantha and Liam Foltz; her sisters, Mary Ann (Ron) Grey and Frances (late Peter) Chinnock; her brothers, Bernard (Ruth) O'Donnell and Mark (Andrea) O'Donnell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.