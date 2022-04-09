It is with extreme sadness that we announce Cathryn Hensley Baughman, 66, long time resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends.
Cathy was born June 20, 1955 to Jesse and Beatrice Hensley in Flint, Mich., and moved to Punta Gorda with her family in 1968. After graduating from Charlotte High School in 1973, she went to Cosmetology School and became a Beautician. Later she studied Nursing and became a Nurse working at St Joseph hospital. She was currently employed at Sam's Club in Port Charlotte for 27 years, were she enjoyed meeting and talking with so many people. Cathy was a loving Wife, Daughter, Mother, Nana and Sister. She had an infectious smile and was a talented artist, and a great cook.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gary Baughman, and her parents Jesse Hensley and Beatrice Hensley. She is survived by her son Jesse Baughman, daughter Jackie Baughman, and grandson Dustin Welborn, sisters Bobbie Hensley Brooks, and June Hensley Wetherington, many nieces and nephews and their children who were all a constant part of her life.
A Celebration of Life Memorial has been planned for Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm, at Bayshore Live Oak Park, Fireplace Pavilion, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
