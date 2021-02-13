Charles A. Grubbs
Charles A. Grubbs, from Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 2, 2021, at 90 years old. He was born in Pittsburgh to Albert and Mary Grubbs.
He had three siblings. Ellen Jones and William Grubbs preceded him in death and he is survived by Marie Jones. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He worked at the post office where he retired as a labor relations manager. He was married to Claire the love of his life for 61 years. She preceded him in death. Charles (Charlie, Chub) loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved the game of golf and spending Friday with his golf buddies. One of Charlie’s biggest accomplishments was being a father. His children Colleen (John) DeFilippo, Larry, David (Janice), Chuck, Mike, and Donald (Valerie). He was preceded in death by infant daughter Mary Elizabeth and son James Grubbs. His children were close to their Dad and even as adults, still went to him for advice. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. Grandchildren Tasia (Justin), Cherise (Schmidy), Michael (Dana) Shannon (Ian), Jeffery, Dan, Erin, Megan, Jimmy, Lauren and Brendan.
He also has seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family, friends and most people he met.
The best way to honor Charlie is to enjoy your day! A memorial service will be held at Port Charlotte Moose TiKi bar at 11 a.m. Feb. 19. 2021. There will be a service in Pittsburgh later this year.
