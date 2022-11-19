Charles B. Boose, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Syracuse, N.Y., and Onondaga Hill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Charles was born in Altoona, Pa., and graduated from Altoona High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy serving 3 years during WWII in the Pacific Region. Charles graduated from Syracuse University. He spent most of his working career at Carrier Corporation retiring after 36 years as an engineering manager. He was a member of Carrier Retirees Association, American legion, and the Port Charlotte Wood Carvers Club. Charles was a member of the United Baptist Church of Syracuse and First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. Charles liked gardening, stamp collecting and wood carving.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Verna(Simonds) Boose, daughter Lynn(Rick) Dobosz of Punta Gorda, granddaughters, Ashley(Andy) Klahr and Shelby Milizia, great-granddaughters, Ryann, and Ariana Klahr. Charles was preceded in death by his brother Gene Eckley(Judy).
Services will be held in Port Charlotte, Florida and in Syracuse at Woodlawn Cemetery in the near future.
Friends may visit online www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel
