Charles B. Boose, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Syracuse, N.Y., and Onondaga Hill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Charles was born in Altoona, Pa., and graduated from Altoona High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy serving 3 years during WWII in the Pacific Region. Charles graduated from Syracuse University. He spent most of his working career at Carrier Corporation retiring after 36 years as an engineering manager. He was a member of Carrier Retirees Association, American legion, and the Port Charlotte Wood Carvers Club. Charles was a member of the United Baptist Church of Syracuse and First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. Charles liked gardening, stamp collecting and wood carving.


