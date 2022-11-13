On Friday, July 30, 2021, Charles ( Chuck) Herbert Kemner passed away at the age of 80. He was born May 19, 1941 in Jackson, Mich., to Herbert W. Kemner and Bernice (Hayes) Kemner. Chuck grew up in Manchester, Mich., and retired in Punta Gorda, Fla.
His love for trucking started before age 16, hauling grain and milk with his Mom often riding shotgun because he only had his learners permit.He then spent many years working locally for NeithammerTrucking in Saline hauling dirt, sand and gravel. Chuck always wanted to venture out so he changed to hauling steel betweenDetroit and Chicago then onto heavy/wide loads cross country.
When he moved to Florida he decided to take a new role in the trucking industry and became a dispatcher for Young Trucking in Punta Gorda.After several years with them, he wanted his own truck again so he restored a 1963 Peterbilt and started his own company, Peace River Carriers. Peace River Carrier's main haul, May thru October, was produce from Holthouse Farms in Willard, Ohio. During the Winter months, he would haul produce for Delane's Truck Brokers in Haines City, Fla., and for Carroll Fulmer in Orlando shortly before retiring. In 1995 Chuck (along with the late Gina Kemner and a few others) foundedthe National Association of Show Trucks (NAST) a group that spoke to promote goodwill in the trucking industry and improve the image of working show trucks and their drivers.
As Executive Director his passion and drive showed in countless ways, he was always one of the most involved and active members in the organization.
From the humble beginning ofNAST the shows grew to hundreds of trucks( being judged on beauty and specialty awards) and thousands of spectators every year.In 2008 Chuck received the NAST Life Time Achievement Award and in 2017 he was named the Grand Marshal for the St. Ignace truck show.One thing Chuck was proud to be part of was in giving back. NAST donated to a special charity each year.
In addition to trucking, each Spring Chuck hosted a Manchester Class Reunion in Punta Gorda where 45 people would turn out, a party he was excited about each and every year. Chuck had a passion for life and made every day count.His glass was always half full. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him, for he had the ability to walk in like a stranger and walk out as a friend.He touched a lot of peoples hearts and left a great legacy of life we will all remember.
Chuck is survived by his children: Sherry Hodgman (Pete) of Dexter, Mich., Debra Thorne (Greg) of Berthoud, Colo., and Kimberly Kemner of Bay City, Mich., who he shared with former spouse Rita (Schramm ) Gall. He leaves behind six grandchildren.He is also survived by stepson Steve Dennis of Sarasota, Fla., and one sister, Karen Paul of Adrian, Mich.He is preceded in death by sisters Joyce Woodruff and Jane Service.
A celebration of life to honor Chuck took place at the St Ignace (Richard Crane Memorial Truck Show) Truck ShowSeptember 16-18th, 2021.
