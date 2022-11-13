On Friday, July 30, 2021, Charles ( Chuck) Herbert Kemner passed away at the age of 80. He was born May 19, 1941 in Jackson, Mich., to Herbert W. Kemner and Bernice (Hayes) Kemner. Chuck grew up in Manchester, Mich., and retired in Punta Gorda, Fla.

His love for trucking started before age 16, hauling grain and milk with his Mom often riding shotgun because he only had his learners permit.He then spent many years working locally for NeithammerTrucking in Saline hauling dirt, sand and gravel. Chuck always wanted to venture out so he changed to hauling steel betweenDetroit and Chicago then onto heavy/wide loads cross country.


