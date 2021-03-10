Charles “Chuck” Rogers
Charles “Chuck” Rogers, age 79 of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away March 7, 2021. He was born Sept. 23, 1941, to Charles Madison Rogers and Helen Mae Rogers in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Chuck proudly served in the US Army. He retired from Florida Power and Light as a Supervisor at the age of 54 years old. Chuck was a #2606 Punta Gorda Elks Charter Member and was part of the Masonic Lodge of Punta Gorda. He enjoyed watching football, especially Florida State University and was a NASCAR fan.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Julia Hill. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Lowe Rogers; his sons, Charles (Carol Ann) and Joe; daughter, Elizabeth (Jason) Vinson; step children, Toni (Randy) Simpson and Joni (Keith) Poole; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joe Rogers.
A private service will be held at a later date.
