Charles (Chuck) T. Will passed away peacefully Monday, March 14, 2022, at home.
Chuck was born in Pittsburg, Pa., on July 27, 1942. He spent four years in the Navy then attended Penn State University. Afterward, he moved to St. Louis, Mo., where he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company (Boeing) for 31 years, but stayed a true Pittsburg Steelers fan. Go Steelers!
Chuck coached kid's baseball, basketball, and soccer leagues. He was also an avid boater enjoying his 39 foot Sea Ray, aptly name Willpower cruising the waters off the Florida coast. He supported the boating community as a member of the Waterfront Advisory Board, the BSI Canal Maintenance Committee, and BSI boast club as a cruise leader.
One of his greatest joys was having family and friends come to Florida for visits. He also felt blessed to swerve the Lord for six years as an Elder for Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary, of 43 years and their combined family of daughter Vicki, sons Richard, Scott, Jim, and Dan, with daughter-in-laws Tracy, Laura, and Jennifer. Grandchildren Megan (Tate), Emily, Rachel (Chad), Christopher, Lillian, Amanda, Jack, and Makennah. Great-grandchildren Sophia and Theodore. His sister Sue Querin, and many other beloved family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Lincoln.
Chuck requested no flowers or donations. He ask that everyone be kind and respectful to one anther.
