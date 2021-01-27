Charles Daniel Stratton
Charles Daniel “Dan” Stratton, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Dan was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, where he grew up and was an avid University of Michigan football fan. Dan attended Baptist Bible College East in Boston, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 1983. He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1990, where he resided and was a faithful member of the Suncoast Baptist Church.
Dan is survived by his son, Michael Daniel Stratton of Naples, Florida; sisters Cindy Stratton of Arcadia, Florida; Jennae (Terry) Wiese of Nixa, Missouri; and Robin (John) Bledsoe of Seaford, New York. He is also survived by an uncle, Richard (Pat) Stratton of Asheboro, North Carolina, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Suncoast Baptist Church, 410 Warrington Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33954. Pastor Eric McConnell will officiate. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to the Suncoast Baptist Church.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
