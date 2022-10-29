Charles Edward Dye Oct 29, 2022 Oct 29, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Place an Obituary Family MembersFuneral Homes 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles (Chuck) Edward Dye died peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 13, 2022.Chuck was born on November 1, 1938 in Kentland Indiana to James Dye and Ruth Ann (Heilman) Dye.He graduated in Donovan, Illinois in 1956 then served in the US Army from 1956 until 1976. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother David and wife Leona Jean Dye.Chuck met and fell in love with Diana Jean Buchanan while volunteering together at Englewood Community Hospital and were married on October 1, 2020.Many will remember Chuck volunteering as an usher at the Englewood United Methodist Church.Chuck is survived by wife Diana Buchanan of Englewood, Fla., brother Alan Dye of Monticello, Ind., stepson Larry Sullender of San Francisco, Calif., and stepdaughter Kathy O'Connell of Englewood, Fla.Services will be held at the Englewood Methodist Church on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood FL.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print Public protests block developer's request for 76 multi-family units Punta Gorda's past had plenty of colorful characters Tom Brady serves meals for local hurricane victims COLUMN: New tastes in town Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print Public protests block developer's request for 76 multi-family units Punta Gorda's past had plenty of colorful characters Tom Brady serves meals for local hurricane victims COLUMN: New tastes in town
