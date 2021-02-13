Charles Eugene Bond
Charles Eugene Bond, 89, passed away unexpectedly, Feb. 8, 2021, at home in Englewood, Florida.
He was born Feb. 25, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Anna Elizabeth and George Washington Bond. He grew up in Maywood, Illinois, with his three siblings, Thomas, William and Barbara. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1949, and served through 1970 and retired as a Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Submarine Service. He served on the diesel submarines: USS Spikefish, Salmon, Tigrone, Torsk, Barbel and Spinax. He traveled the world and his home bases were New London, Connecticut; Norfolk, Virginia;;San Diego, California; Cleveland, Ohio; and Key West, Florida. He married the love of his life, Nancy Mae Noble in 1963, at the Submarine Chapel in San Diego, California. Together they raised their daughter, Sari Lynn. They shared 54 years of love, boats and adventure.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and four siblings.
Survivors include his daughter, Sari Stone Schroeder (Glen), grandchildren, Mitzi Cohen, Carrie Donatelli (Ben); and four great-grandchildren, Delaney Cohen, Olivia Cohen-Lagasse, Adriana Donatelli and Benjamin Donatelli. Additionally, he is survived by his nieces, nephews, many friends and submariners, all who loved him dearly.
Charlie was an integral part of The Tang Base Submarine Veterans group in St. Petersburg, Florida. His sense of humor and strong character made him unique. Charlie Bond will be greatly missed by everyone blessed to have known him.
Family and friends are invited to attend his service at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) Online condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com
