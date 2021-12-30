Charles Gould Atwood, 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Mr. Atwood was born October 15, 1934, in Mankato, Minn., to the late Fredrick and Marjorie (Gould) Atwood. He was a retired real estate developer in Minnesota. Charles moved to Port Charlotte in 1981 from Mankato, Minnesota.
He loved being on the water and spent his days as an avid sailor. Charles was a long-time member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club and was the Commodore in 1990. He and his wife Ann were avid travelers and saw the entire USA and 7 continents. They are members of the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Mr. Atwood is survived by his loving family, his wife, Ann Atwood of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Margaret (Jon) Hellerstein of Charlotte, N.C. and Linda Atwood of Minneapolis, Minn.; and a sister, Elizabeth Forsberg of Sun City, Ariz; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Atwood.
Memorial services will be held at later date in Mankato, Minnesota.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
