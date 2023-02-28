Charles (Charlie) Hunter Patton, 92, of Punta Gorda, Florida
Passed away on February 25, 2023
Charles Hunter Patton was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 11, 1930. Charlie graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Armed Forces. He graduated from New York University and worked the entirety of his 35-year career for Nabisco, Inc.
Charlie was a true American patriot and loved his country. He traveled the country visiting most of the states and national parks. He was passionate about nature and the environment and was a member of a fossil excavating group in Florida. Most of all, he loved his home in Punta Gorda Isles, where he watched the sunsets with his wife, Jane.
He is predeceased by his parents, Actor and Ruth Patton, his brother Albert Patton and his granddaughter, Olivia Maturano. He is survived by his wife, Jane Patton of Punta Gorda, Florida. In addition to Jane, he is survived by his daughters, Carol Miller and her husband, Dr. Steve Miller of Ocean, NJ; Debbie Patton of Doylestown, Pa; Susan Vassallo and her husband Greg of Basking Ridge, NJ, as well as his grandchildren, Mandi Cook, Zach Miller, Tori Maturano, Daniel Maturano, Lily Petro, Samantha Vassallo, Chad Vassallo and Brian Vassallo and great-grandson, Connor Cook.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.