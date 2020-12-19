Charles L. Hebel
Charles L. Hebel (“Charlie”) having lived 34, 191 days, left life Oct. 29, 2020. Born March 21, 1927, to Frieda and Louis Hebel in Cincinnati, Ohio, he spoke only German. Grade school was a struggle. Graduation finally came and it took foresight to enroll in Cincinnati Trade School. After just two weeks in the diesel class the teacher said, “Charlie, come on up here. You know as much about diesels as I do. Help me teach!” Victory! A beginning!
After trade school, the U.S. Navy. Then in business, a gas station, auto parts stores, tank lining, and a storage facility. A wonder for the boy with dyslexia who grew up living in two tool sheds that were joined together.
Retiring from Cincinnati to North Port, and Door County, Wis., Charlie loved golf, fishing, boats, fixing anything huge or small, friends at Amvets 312 North Port, and cowboy movies. He was the father of three children and five stepchildren. He was especially thrilled when his darling daughter Julie Schaefer (John) and sweet stepdaughters Maridel Murray and Gina Vamos (Dennis) moved nearby. He hoped his “buddies” David Murray (Melissa) and Bernie Murray (Karen) would fly in for his 94th birthday. Charlie was the proud grandfather of Amanda Hughes (Derrick), Tara Schaefer, and Rob Schaefer (Roshani) and great-grandfather of almost three. Rob and Roshani’s first due before Christmas. Charlie was prized as “Poppy” to Dennis Vamos Jr., Katrina and Michael Murray, and Sara Murray.
Ginny, Charlie’s wife of 44 years, describes him as intelligent, interesting, sometimes stubborn, (Being German is NO excuse), kind, with a beautiful smile. Ginny is joyful and celebrates the many years they spent together. She is comforted remembering Charlie in his favorite chair having a scotch before dinner and again when friends Donna and Ace Bandurski dropped in. Then his treasured “The Virginian” came on TV. A few seconds later, Ginny says, “It was a privilege to give Charlie a last hug - our most intimate moment, as his soul transitioned to his final adventure, into the arms of God.”
Now we all must learn to live without our Charlie.
Special friends Franz and Paula Schoepfer, the Bandurskis, and Door County his pals Melanie and Tom Bauer, Charlie loved being a father figure to you all. Special farewell to Pixie, Greg, Will, Judy, Helen, and Marilyn at 312. Please honor Charlie by being kind to one another.
Remember me though I have to say, “Good Bye.”
There will be a memorial service and celebration of Charlie’s life when Covid-19 is under control, and it is safe for his “buddies” to fly to Florida.
P.S. From Ginny: “Charlie, I have a new cat!!! Called him ‘Snickers’ after the candy you loved.”
