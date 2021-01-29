Charles M. Butterfield
Charles M. Butterfield (Charlie), peacefully passed to his eternal home Jan. 23, 2021, after a short illness.
He is survived by his loving brother Robert Butterfield, dearest cousins Elaine and Richard Douglas, nieces, nephews and many devoted friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or American Heart Association.
Memorial service details to be announced.
