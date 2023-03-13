Charles Michael Polk, Jr.

Charles M. Polk, Jr (82) of Charlotte Harbor passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday March 4, 2023 in Port Charlotte. Charles was born on December 9, 1940 in Arcadia, Florida to Charles M. Polk, Sr. and Azel (Davis) Polk.
The family moved to Punta Gorda in 1953, where his parents owned and operated the Badcock Furniture store in Punta Gorda. The store remained in the family for over 58 years. Charles graduated from Charlotte High School in 1958 where he played football and played the trumpet in the marching band. It was at Charlotte High that he met his soulmate Paige Crosland. They would marry in December 1959 and spend the next 62 years by each other's side.
Charles graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland with a business administration degree. There he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduation Charles returned to Punta Gorda to work alongside his parents at the furniture store. Charles later worked for Maytag and Magic Chef as a regional sales representative in eastern North Carolina and Jacksonville Florida. He completed his career as the Senior Agricultural Appraiser for the Florida Department of Revenue.
Charles was a longtime member of the Deep Freeze hunting camp at Babcock Ranch. He had many fond memories hunting at the ranch with his father-in-law, Buster Crosland, brother-in-law Benny Sheene, along with the Webb, Persons, and Goff families. Charles was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and former member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club and the Florida Cattlemen's Association. Charles and Paige loved the mountains and spent many summers at the their 2nd home in Ridgecrest, North Carolina in their later years.
He was a devoted father and grandfather that never missed his grandsons' games, from tee-ball to high school. He was known as "Papa" to his three grandsons and they adored him and his stories, taking many trips and vacations together.
He is survived by his wife Paige of Charlotte Harbor, sons Mike (Jeannine) of Punta Gorda, Paul (Vicki) of Charlotte Harbor, brother John (Tara) of Punta Gorda, grandsons, Emory, Crosland and Grant, sisters in law Sharon Summers, Pam Bicking, Bicki (Robert) Donald and Genie (Benny) Sheene and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday March 15, 2023 at 2 PM. Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
There will be a reception following the service at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpc.com for the Polk family.
