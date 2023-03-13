Charles Michael Polk, Jr.

Charles M. Polk, Jr (82) of Charlotte Harbor passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday March 4, 2023 in Port Charlotte. Charles was born on December 9, 1940 in Arcadia, Florida to Charles M. Polk, Sr. and Azel (Davis) Polk.

The family moved to Punta Gorda in 1953, where his parents owned and operated the Badcock Furniture store in Punta Gorda. The store remained in the family for over 58 years. Charles graduated from Charlotte High School in 1958 where he played football and played the trumpet in the marching band. It was at Charlotte High that he met his soulmate Paige Crosland. They would marry in December 1959 and spend the next 62 years by each other's side.


