Charles (Chuck) Robert Cordis III of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away at 78 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 22, 1943 in Peoria, Ill.
He graduated from East Peoria High School (1962). He played football and ice hockey, and joined Sigma Tau at Western Illinois University receiving his bachelor's degree (1967). Chuck taught industrial arts and coached football and wrestling at Unity High School in Mendon, Illinois (1967-1974).
Chuck and Brenda married in 1970. In 1974, they relocated to New South Wales, Australia. He taught industrial arts at Lake Illawarra High School. Both daughters, Tina and Shauna, were born in Kiama, Australia. He played rugby league football. They moved back to the U.S. in 1980 and settled in Port Charlotte.
Chuck briefly taught at Charlotte High School and then became a financial advisor (1981). He worked at Paine Webber, Dean Witter, and Morgan Stanley (branch manager 1986-2000).
Chuck was unassuming, easygoing, and a trivia expert. His hobbies included traveling, scuba diving, sailing, beer/wine making, biking, pickle ball, golf, playing cards, and gardening. He was active in the community (Rotarian, Charlotte Harbor Water Association, Punta Gorda Sailing Club).
Preceded in death by his parents Bob and Ann Cordis, and stepmother, Verneta Holbert-Cordis. Survived by Brenda, his wife of 51 years, two daughters, Tina Bhalla (Richard), Shauna Moore (Wayne), and grandchildren (Tristan, Abbie, Kylee, Anna, and Grayson).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
