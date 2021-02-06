Charles Ronald Kahler
Charles Ronald Kahler, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Charles — or Chuck as he was known to his friends and wife, and Ronnie to his family members in Pittsburgh — was born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 12, 1944. He served in the National Guard for six years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, an organization he took a lot of pride in; he was a Faithful Grand Knight Council 7672, Faithful Navigator Fourth Degree Assembly 2782, District Deputy Knights of Columbus, Florida State District Representative Knights of Columbus Charities, Florida State Committee Chairman for Canonization of Rev. Michael McGivney and Florida State Advocate Respect Life. Chuck was also an active member of his church St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Jo Kahler; their children, Angela Kahler and Julia Ulrich, her husband, Thomas Ulrich, Robin Fort, her husband Robb Fort, Robert Fletcher, his wife Brenda Fletcher, and Michael Fletcher.
His grandchildren, Margaret Ulrich, Thomas Ulrich, Patrick Fort, and Hannah Fort. He is also survived by his sisters, Arlene Riles, her husband John Riles and Mary Claire Haidle, and her husband, Richard Haidle. Many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death is his first wife, Margaret Ann Kahler; his mother, Dorothy Catherine Kahler; and his father, Jacob Charles Kahler.
A memorial mass at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida, will be held to celebrate his life at 10 a.m. April 5, 2021. Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation services.
