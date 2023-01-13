Charles Vincent Martoglio, Jr., was born August 17, 1930 joined Alberta, his loving wife of 61 years, in Heaven on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

A graduate of Brooklyn Preparatory School, he then attended Fordham University (1952) and graduated with a BS in Biochemistry. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force (1952-1954) as a radar operator, stationed across the country and 22 months at the DEW line. He was recalled in 1957 and then again in 1959.


Load entries