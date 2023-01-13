Charles Vincent Martoglio, Jr., was born August 17, 1930 joined Alberta, his loving wife of 61 years, in Heaven on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
A graduate of Brooklyn Preparatory School, he then attended Fordham University (1952) and graduated with a BS in Biochemistry. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force (1952-1954) as a radar operator, stationed across the country and 22 months at the DEW line. He was recalled in 1957 and then again in 1959.
He was a medical representative for Ayerst Labs from 1959 - 1989 and just last week informed his kids that he was now retired for as many years as he worked.
Charles loved boating and navigation all his life and he and Alberta were members of the Isles Yacht Club where he also served as a commodore for a year. He skied and hiked many mountains in this country and abroad. He was an accomplished water-color artist and Civil War enthusiast. An avid traveler, he and Alberta sailed on 29 cruises. In his last few years, he became involved with the Sun Coast Council of the Navy League in which he was instrumental in the organization's continued success.
His kids remember him mostly for being a wonderful dad who with his wife, provided them countless opportunities and experiences. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren know him as Pop-pop.
Charles was preceded in death by by his parents, Charles V. Sr. and Frances (Camardella) Martoglio. He leaves behind his five loving children and their spouses; Vice-Admiral (Ret) Charles W. and Darlene Martoglio, Mary Ann and Dodd Latimer, Christopher and Erin Martoglio, Jeanne and Dean Wilson, and Fran and Jeff Sharp; grandchildren: Christina (and Lucas) Sauls, Preston (and Heather) Martoglio, Aurelia Martoglio, Jasmine Martoglio, Andrew Latimer, Melissa Latimer, Victoria (Latimer) and Jeremiah Boswell, Danielle (Sharp) and Eric Fischer, and Nicholas Sharp and Aaron Spittler; great-grandchildren: Evie, Wesley, Layla, Ava, Olivia, Benjamin and Owen. In addition, he leaves behind many friends and a special cousin, Dr. William Tedesco.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Viewing from 2-4 p.m. Outdoor Service at 4 p.m., with a reception following.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sun Coast Navy League in Charles' name would be appreciated.
