Charles William Muhme, 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2021. Chuck was a man of strong faith, and he has joined our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Born on June 3, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, to William and Jetta Muhme, he married his high school sweetheart, Enid (Mar) on Nov. 21, 1964.

An extremely hard worker, Chuck was employed by General Motors for 28 years in Body Manufacturing Engineering. The best role in his life, however, was being a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Gerald F. Muhme.

Survivors include his wife, Enid Muhme; one son, Philip Muhme; one daughter and her husband, Kathryn Muhme (James Schmidtke); two grandchildren, Darrell (April) Patterson and Michele Muhme; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Collin, Colton, Jayden, Arianna and Kingston.

Chuck leaves behind many loving family members and cherished friends. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with his family at www.englewoodfh.com.

