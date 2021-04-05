Chelsea-Lee Catherine Nandor
Chelsea-Lee Catherine Nandor, On March 30, 2021, Chelsea, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 33 years. Chelsea was born in Port Charlotte, Florida and was blessed with a large and loving family.
She is survived by her three children, Dominick (13), Marlee (6) and Ana (4); father, Scott Hamlin (Chris Hamlin); mother, Carol-Ann Sutter; her brother, Alex Hamlin (Cherise Hamlin) and stepsisters, Melissa Rinner and Brittney Long (Dan Long); grandmother, Connie Compton and step grandparents Ron and Joann Charity; aunts, Jill Mitchell (Mike Mitchell), Kelly Crawford (John Fisher); cousins Steven Crawford, Makayla Mitchell and Jody-Anne Crawford as well as six step-cousins. Chelsea was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Michael Compton and maternal grandparents Norman and Catherine Brown.
Her pride and joy were her three children, and she spent the happiest moments when she was with her children and family. Holidays and family days were filled with love and laughter. When she was young all she ever wanted was to be a wife and loving mother and she fulfilled her dreams. Chelsea was so dearly loved by her family and friends, we cannot imagine life without her.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at the New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send gift cards for the children.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
