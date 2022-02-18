We celebrate the life of Cheryl Elaine Mastin, a resident of North Port, Fla., born June 28, 1953 in New Castle, Indiana. She passed away due to cancer on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Port Charlotte Florida.
Cheryl will eternally be known as a child of God. Cheryl grew up in a small town surrounded by her close-knit family. She graduated from New Castle High School (Class of 1971) and shortly after married her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Richard Douglas Mastin on July 1, 1972. Rich and Cheryl were married for 49 years.
Cheryl was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor, a believer in Jesus Christ and member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She found her true happiness spending time with friends and family. What she truly enjoyed was her family time, whether it was spending time with her husband, her boys at the baseball fields or preparing a family meal for her sons and husband, she was a great cook. In recent years she truly valued her special moments to be with her granddaughter, where they would play, read scripture together or just talk about the day. Cheryl cherished those moments as she never had a little girl of her own.
Cheryl was one of those people who truly made you feel welcomed and like you had been great friends even though you had just met. She lived her life leading by example and instilling Christian values to her family. She dedicated herself to her family and her community. Cheryl worked for Charlotte County for nearly 34 years before she retired in May, 2020. Cheryl was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020, where she fought tirelessly to live for her family, friends and her faith.
Cheryl is survived by her oldest son Brent and granddaughter Haley of Palm Harbor, Fla., her youngest son Brian, of North Port. Also surviving a Sister Cindy Lumpkin of Sycamore, Ill. Sister-in-law Rose Brooks of Port Charlotte, Fla., as well as a number of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mastin; her father, Charles W. Brooks; mother, Naomi (Ruth) Cooney Brooks / Smith; step-father, Cassel Smith; brother-in-law, Lowell Lumpkin (husband of Cindy Lumpkin); brother Jack R. Brooks (husband of Rose Brooks); and daughter-in-law, Charity Whobrey Mastin (wife of Brent and mother of Haley).
Cheryl's final resting place will be with her husband at the Sarasota National Military Cemetery.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Noon on Saturday February 19th, 2022 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 14251 Chancellor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33953
