Cheryl H. Riggs, 68, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. She was born on Dec. 7, 1952, to Ivan and Elaine Hankinson in Dayton, Ohio. Cheryl was a long-time resident of Arcadia and member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She loved attending church, helping others, and was a social butterfly cherished by all. Cheryl enjoyed antiquing, attending flea markets, and her morning walks where she would often take photographs and feed the wildlife. She especially treasured her moments in the mountains surrounded by her family.
Cheryl will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years, Don; son, Travis Riggs; daughter, Erica Maldonado Riggs; brothers, Jack Hankinson and Danny Hankinson; grandchildren, Bianca and Bexley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Elaine; brother, Mike Hankinson; and sister, Sandra Stumpf.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Johnson Taylor Funeral, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Church of God of Prophecy, 662 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Graveside service to follow.
The family requests donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ALS Association. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Cheryl, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
