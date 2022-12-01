Cheryl Kinnecom

Cheryl Ann Kinnecom of Arcadia, Fla., passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 66, following an extended battle with colon cancer.

She was born July 13, 1956, to Aurin Ambrose and Barbara Joan Collins (nee Hix) in Arcadia, Fla. She was the second of four sisters.


Load entries