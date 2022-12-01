Cheryl Kinnecom

Cheryl Ann Kinnecom of Arcadia, Fla., passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 66, following an extended battle with colon cancer.
She was born July 13, 1956, to Aurin Ambrose and Barbara Joan Collins (nee Hix) in Arcadia, Fla. She was the second of four sisters.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Scott Olive, in 2018; her sister, Christina Candace (Mark) Negley, in 1998; and both of her parents.
In life, she was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Left to carry on her memory are her beloved companion Jeff Griffis; son Joshua Collins (Diane) Olive; daughter Heather Irene Mejia; sisters Cynthia Larae (Selby) Kinard and Carla Irene (Mary) Belcher; grandchildren Israel A., Micah S., Jubilee B., and Elijah A. Mejia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by former husband Scott Moore Olive, the father of her children.
Cheryl was highly social and pleasant to be around, so she always had many friends. She took joy in the simple things — family, RV camping, baking, savvy shopping, sewing, reading — and was a beautiful person inside and out.
Although she considered a career as an English teacher, Cheryl opted to devote herself to the development of her children during their early years. When the kids were older, she worked for Port Charlotte neurologist Dr. Nasir Khalidi from 1987 until his death in 2017, first as a medical transcriptionist and later as office manager.
Cheryl also taught medical terminology and medical transcription at Charlotte Vo-Tech (now Charlotte Technical College) for several years, and held an A.A. degree in healthcare management from Asheville College.
A lifelong musician, Cheryl learned to play the piano as a child and shared her love of the instrument by teaching dozens of students. She was of the Baptist faith and served as pianist for several local congregations, including First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden, Fort Ogden United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Nocatee, and Mount Ephraim Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden at 11 a.m. December 3, 2022. All who would like to attend are invited to the service and to stay for lunch afterward; bring a dish if you like. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A private interment will follow at Fort Ogden Cemetery, where she will be buried near her son, sister, parents and many other relatives.
The cancer that took Cheryl's life went undetected until it was too late for treatment. Her family would like to encourage everyone to schedule regular colonoscopies and other cancer screenings. Early detection saves lives.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Tidewell Hospice.
Arrangements will be by Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia, Fla. Online condolences may be made at PongerKaysGrady.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice, Inc.
