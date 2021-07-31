Christina O. Muller, 54, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her Charlotte County residence with her family by her side.
Born on Oct. 31, 1966, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, she had been a resident of Englewood, having moved here in 1987 from Lyme, Connecticut.
A 1983 graduate of St. Bernard’s High School in Uncasville, Connecticut, she was a member of the Connecticut Hunter and Jumper Horse Association.
Christina was the owner/operator of Gullotta’s Auto Body in Englewood and a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She is pre-deceased by her father, Robert Knapp; and a sister, Robyn Knapp Gullotta.
Survivors include her loving parents, Barbara and Richie Gullotta of Englewood; one daughter, Chelsea Muller of Portland, Oregon; step-sister, Theresa Ward of Pennsylvania; step-brother, Richard Gullotta of Nesconset, New York.
Family with receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 S. McCall Road, Englewood, 34224. Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, with a luncheon to follow. Inurnment will take place at Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Center Road in Venice at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Branded Hearts Stables, 1030 Morningside Drive, Englewood, FL 34223.
