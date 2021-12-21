Christopher "Lum" Lowe 87, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born September 23, 1934, in Punta Gorda, Fla., and was a lifelong resident.
Lum was a true cowboy who started working at Babcock Ranch at the age of 12. In 1973 he went to work for the State as a Livestock Inspector and retired in 1996 and then went on to own Lowe's Livestock and Mercantile. He was one of a kind and had a lot of adventures and stories to tell anyone who had the time to listen.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leff and Beulah Lowe, brothers, Ben, Pete, and Cecil; and sisters Ruth, Esther, Mary Jo, and Delia and a son Steve. He is survived by his wife Joy of 42 years; his daughter Karen (Ross) Demers; son Roger (Diane) Lowe; and eight grandchildren, Sonya, Brett, Matt, Levi, Lacy, Cody, Lauryn, and Landon; and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
A service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Church of God of Prophecy 662 Cooper St. Punta Gorda, FL. Burial will follow at Indian Springs Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Pastor Dan Love.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or the Animal Welfare League - AWLshelter.org
