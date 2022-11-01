Christopher Smith

The Charlotte County Theater Arts community has lost one of it's pillars, with the passing of Christopher Smith, 72, of Punta Gorda. Chris passed on Saturday, October 8th, from kidney failure while fighting metastatic prostate cancer.

Born to Mary Spelman and Gale Smith on December 28, 1949 in Fairfield, Connecticut, Chris was a contemporary of Steven Tyler, lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith. Friends from their early teens, Chris would go on to become the primary photographer for the group, and was credited for all cover and liner photos in the band's most recent 50th Anniversary album, released earlier this year.


