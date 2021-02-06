Christy E. Reed
Christy (Chris) E. Reed, 84, of Rotonda, Florida, passed away at home on Jan. 6, 2021. Chris was born and grew up in Hampton, New Jersey. While working at Hooper Holmes, Inc., Chris met his wife, Joyce, and they married in 1955. They raised a son, Robert, and a daughter, Robin, while living in Kenvil, New Jersey.
In 2003, Chris and Joyce moved to Rotonda, where they enjoyed an active and fulfilling retirement centered on family. They enjoyed traveling with their family and spending time with their three grandsons. Chris remained very active after his diagnosis with a terminal illness in 2018 and the death of his beloved wife in 2019.
Among his favorite activities were DIY home projects, yard work, bike riding, and using and fixing computers. He was a model railroad enthusiast for many years.
Chris volunteered for Neighborhood Watch in Rotonda until 2019. He and Joyce also belonged to a card club that met regularly to play different card games.
Additionally, Chris loved to help people and to make people feel happy. He was both a good listener and storyteller, and made time for anyone who needed a friend.
Chris is survived by son, Robert, and his wife Sue, and their sons Christopher and Michael; daughter Robin, and her husband Ric, and their son Alejandro; sister Laura, and her children Mark, Shelby, Mary, Cindy, and Rocky, and their families.
A memorial service will be planned when family and friends are able to gather together safely.
