Claire Ann Curran

Claire Ann Curran, 85, of Lake Suzy, Fla., died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at ShorePoint Health- Port Charlotte.

Claire was born July 20, 1937, in Newark, N.J., to the late Edward and Marion (Helms) Leeden. She moved to Lake Suzy 20 years ago with her husband Bill from Madison, N.J. Claire loved to play tennis and golf, former member of Pinchbook Country Club in New Jersey and Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy. She also loved to travel, cruising and reading. She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.


Load entries