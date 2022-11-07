Claire Ann Curran, 85, of Lake Suzy, Fla., died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at ShorePoint Health- Port Charlotte.
Claire was born July 20, 1937, in Newark, N.J., to the late Edward and Marion (Helms) Leeden. She moved to Lake Suzy 20 years ago with her husband Bill from Madison, N.J. Claire loved to play tennis and golf, former member of Pinchbook Country Club in New Jersey and Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy. She also loved to travel, cruising and reading. She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" W. Curran of Lake Suzy; sons; William Curran of Easton, Pa., Robert (Kelley) Curran of Boonton, N.J., and Gary (Robyn) Curran of Hanover, N.J.; a brother, Edward (Lorraine) Leeden of Sebastian, Fla.; six grandchildren, William III, Ashley Rachel, Rory, Brittany and Ryan; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Debra (Rick) Lobsitz of Salem, Mass., and Diane (Tom) Culligan of Howey In The Hills, Fla.; and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., November 8, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m., November 9, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.