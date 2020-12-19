Clara Marie Mayes

Clara Marie Mayes, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Village Place Health Rehabilitation Center in Port Charlotte.

Clara was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Niagara Falls, New York, to the late Howard and Lossie (Whitmire) Benjamin. She was a retired dietitian for Manor Care of Maryland.

She moved to Port Charlotte from Maryland in 1987.

She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Marsha A. Wood of Port Charlotte; two sons, Michael Mayes of Port Charlotte and Mark Mayes of Seattle, Washington; a sister, Audrey Leach of Port Charlotte; and two grandchildren.

Private interment will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Wounded Warriors, www.woundedwarriorsproject.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.


