Dr. Claude Durfee Marshall, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.
Durfee was born to Claude Stanton and Elizabeth Powell Marshall on October 26, 1936 in Leesburg, Fla. He grew up in Eustis, Fla., with two older brothers, Lewis Stanton and Robert Justin, and an older sister, Elizabeth (Heidi) Ann Marshall.
He graduated from Florida State University in 1960 with a BS degree in math. He met his wife of 61 years at FSU and they married in 1960 in Louisville, Ky. They had three children, two boys and a girl. After his year of active duty in the U.S. Army at Fort Chaffee, Ark., he returned to Louisville and went to University of Louisville Dental School with his GI Bill, graduating in 1968. The family then settled in Port Charlotte where he had a dental practice for 30 years.
Durfee is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Ann Marie Clements; his Sons Philip Lewis (Judy) and Thomas Robert (Jakki); his daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Mai Marshall Nelson (Michael), and his sister-in-law Sue Clements May (Jim). He has five grandchildren, Luke Marshall, Rhys Nelson, Yvonne Marshall, Tylisa Marshall, and David Marshall; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Association, or your favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
