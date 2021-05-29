Clay William Shasteen, 57, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away surrounded by family on May 25, 2021.
Clay was born on Dec. 28, 1963, in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was known as “Claybird” by all his family.
He was the founder and owner of Affordable Water in Port Charlotte for over 30 years. He had a passion for taking his boat out to go offshore fishing, he enjoyed being out on the golf course with all of his buddies, and he was a huge Ohio State fan.
He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Shasteen. Clay is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Zoe Shasteen; children, Jaresa Shasteen, Marina Shasteen, and Cameron Shasteen; mother, Terressa (David) Bobb; sister, Kim Carter (Teresa Caldwell); and brother, Bryan (Marla) Bobb.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1538 Nash Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
Funeral arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.