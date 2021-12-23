The family of Clinton Kenneth Van Tassell is saddened to announce his passing on Monday, December 20, 2021, in Venice, Fla., at the age of 93.
Clinton, or "Van" as he was known through much of his life, was born March 1, 1928, in Jersey City, N.J., to Archie and Edith Van Tassell. He graduated from Dumont high school and promptly volunteered for the Navy proudly serving during the closing days of WWII.
In 1954, he married Elizabeth Ann Meumann who remained his spouse for 68 years until his passing. Their first son, David, was born in 1956, and their second, Steven, in 1960. Sadly, David passed in 2019, and Steven lives with his wife in California.
Van lived a life of service; to his church, to his fraternal organizations, and to his community. A life-long Mason, Van served Paramus lodge in New Jersey as Master in 1960, then as Secretary, Treasurer, or both for years thereafter. He was honored as NJ Grand Sword Bearer in 1981. Along with his wife, Betty, they were lifetime members of the Tilden Chapter of the Eastern Star. In later years, having left "Van" behind, now known to all as Clint, he joined the Shriners in Sarasota, Fla.
Clint was an active member of the Paramus Congregational Church for years. Upon moving to Florida, he became a member of the United Church of Christ in Northport.
A 32-year resident of the La Casa community in North Port, Fla., Clint served as a long-serving member of the Activities Committee and was also a Member of the Homeowners Board. Known virtually to all in La Casa, he will be sorely missed.
Clint is survived by his spouse, Betty, and his son, Steven. He had no grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service Wednesday 12:30 p.m., January 12, 2022, at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clint's name can be submitted to the Sahib Shriners of Sarasota, FL where they will be put to excellent use serving those in need in the community. Contact Recorder@sahibshrine.org for further details.
Loving husband, dedicated father, you will be missed.
